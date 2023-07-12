Polk TPO seeks public input

Now is the time for anyone who wants to sound off or provide input in shaping the roads, trails and public transit. The Polk Transportation Planning Organization is hosting a “45-Day Public Comment Period” so residents in Polk County can speak out.
The period runs from July 10 to August 24, the public may review and comment on the following plans:
- Public Participation Plan (PPP)
- Limited English Proficiency (LEP)
- Non-discrimination – Title VI & ADA
Documents are currently available upon request by calling 863-534-6529.
Coming soon to PolkTPO.com to view the proposed draft plans.
The Polk TPO will also receive email at polktpo@polk-county.net, in addition to receiving calls at 863-534-6486, or mail in comments to The Polk TPO at P.O. Box 9005, Drawer TS05, Bartow, FL 33831-9005.
All comments received will be considered as part of the transportation decision-making process, the Polk TPO reports.