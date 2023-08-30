Post-storm, Polk shelters may begin closing on Wednesday

In a measure of caution, Polk County Public Schools closed their schools for Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31, to allow them to be opened for shelters.
About 113 residents were accommodated overnight in the shelters, reported Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid, in a letter to parents on the PCPS Facebook page.
Heid said the utility companies are reporting less than 1,000 residents in Polk without power as of about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
PCPS staff will begin visiting each school when the shelters deactivate, which is expected to occur late this afternoon, to make sure each school has power and to asses damages and debris.
They will also be checking for flooding or water intrusion.
“We do have systems in place to monitor our network connections and refrigerators/freezers at each school site. Thus far we have no reported outages, which is a good indication that we have power at all sites,” Heid wrote.
Although the shelters may be closing this afternoon, Heid said that residents will still have a shelter available at 1255 Brice Blvd. in Bartow.
Heid wrote a letter of thanks to the nearly 300 district-level staff who volunteered to work shifts at each shelter.
The PCPS expects to reopen schools on Friday, Sept. 1.
“It’s important that we not close schools any longer than necessary, especially since storm season is not over, and we never know if we’ll experience more severe weather,” Heid wrote. “We also must provide as much instructional time as possible.”