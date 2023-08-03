Three teens killed in Lakeland crash

LAKELAND (August 3, 2023) – Three teenagers were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeland.
According to a Lakeland Police media release issued Thursday morning, on
Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at approximately 10:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of US 98 North for a traffic crash involving three vehicles.
At the site of the crash, officers located three unresponsive occupants inside one vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Versa.
The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene to begin life-saving measures. The driver of the Nissan, a 16-year-old female from Lakeland, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Lakeland Regional Health where despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she was declared deceased a short time later by hospital staff, the LPD reports. The front seat passenger, a 19-year-old male from Lakeland, and the rear passenger of the Nissan, a 16-year-old male from Lakeland, were declared deceased at the scene by on-scene emergency medical personnel.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT truck, 42-year-old James Wilson of Lakeland, had minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Corolla, 35-year-old Jose Colonrivera of Lakeland, also sustained minor injuries. Neither driver was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Based on information gathered thus far in the investigation, officers believe the Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on US 98 North in the inside lane at a high rate of speed. At the same time, the Lincoln pick-up truck was traveling southbound on US 98 North, entered the left turn lane, and was attempting to turn left into the plaza located on the east side of the roadway.
As the Lincoln began to make its turn, it was impacted by the Nissan. Post-impact, both vehicles rotated and began to slide in an eastbound direction. The Nissan came to final rest in the entrance/exit to the plaza. The Lincoln impacted the Toyota Corolla, which was attempting to exit the plaza and turn right onto US 98 North. Both the Lincoln and the Toyota came to final rest in the roadway.
Members of the Traffic Homicide team responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The crash remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Tyler Anderson at tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.