Traviss Technical student killed in tragic crash

An 18-year-old Winter Haven man was killed after losing control of his vehicle while trying to pass another vehicle, according to a PCSO media release issued Saturday.
Around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, August 18, the PCSO received a 911 call from the area near 3655 U.S. 17 North in unincorporated Bartow.
Initial PCSO reports indicate that the young man, David Watson, a student attending Traviss Technical College in Lakeland, was driving a 2004 white GMC Canyon south on U.S. 17 in the outside lane.
At the same time, 48-year-old James Shaw of Orlando was driving a 2014 black Dodge 3500 pulling an enclosed trailer north on U.S. 17.
Watson allegedly traveled into the inside lane to pass another vehicle, when he entered the grass median and lost control of the truck, the PCSO reports. The GMC Canyon slid through the grass median and rotated counter-clockwise. Shaw attempted to avoid the crash, according to the media release, but the GMC Canyon continued into the northbound lanes and struck the front of the Dodge.
Upon impact, Watson was ejected from his vehicle, and his truck again entered into the grass median where it stopped. The Dodge stopped on the east shoulder of the roadway.
Watson was transported to an area hospital, where he was declared deceased. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the PCSO reports.
Shaw was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries. His passenger was uninjured. Shaw showed no signs of impairment and speed does not appear to be a factor, the PCSO reports.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 17 in the area of the crash were closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, which is on-going.