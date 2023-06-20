LAKELAND, FL (June 20, 2023) On Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Lakeland Police officers responded to a traffic crash involving a single vehicle and a residence in 2100 block of North Crystal Lake Drive.
According to an LPD media release issued Tuesday, just before the crash, a 2016 Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on Longfellow Boulevard, approaching the intersection of North Crystal Lake Drive.
Officers say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Alexander Dalton Collins, 27, of Lakeland, failed to stop at the stop sign and continued across North Crystal Lake Drive, striking two signposts before crashing into the occupied residence.
The vehicle came to final rest inside the residence, striking a 24-year-old male who was inside the home, who was from Brazil, according to reports.
The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene to begin life-saving measures. The victim inside the home was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Durango and two additional persons inside the home did not require medical treatment.
The intersection was shut down for approximately five hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation. At this time, the deceased's name is not being released pending the open investigation, the LPD reports.
Anyone with additional information regarding the crash should contact investigating Officer Travis Payne at Travis.Payne@Lakelandgov.net.