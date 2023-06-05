Now that school is out, The Schools of McKeel Academy Board of Trustees approved what’s coming next for the tuition-free, not-for-profit, charter school system.
An on-site bus terminal will house the TSMA bus fleet of 32 that provides service to nearly 1,900 students and will help continue the service the schools have provided with their entire owned, operated and maintained fleet of transportation.
The move is part of a multifaceted expansion that started in May 2023, said Kristine Fagan, McKeel Communications and Community Relations Director, in a media release issued last week.
The charter school system that opened its doors in August 1998 includes McKeel Academy of Technology (MAT), South McKeel Academy (SMA) and downtown’s McKeel Academy Central (MAC).
“Also included is this project is the MAT campus and athletic department as well as TSMA operations,” Fagan said.
Plans include expanded parking for students during school hours and for families during evening events, lighted athletic fields providing MAT the ability to host evening baseball and softball games, ultimately providing greater accessibility for our coaches and families who wish to support their students, while also placing MAT athletics on even par for hosting evening athletics with fellow area high schools.
“MAT erected lights this past season on their track/soccer field giving way to a new fan and student experience for the first time in school history,” Fagan said, adding that new ADA compliant facilities will also be erected along with a Wildcat Athletic Complex consisting of a softball field on nearby vacant acreage owned by TSMA which will also house TSMA operational offices.
“These improvements have been long awaited and will dramatically enhance efficiencies within both our transportation department and overall student and family experiences allowing various clubs, classes and events to utilize these enhanced facilities,” Fagan said.
TSMA’s most recent expansion, also on MAT, took shape in summer 2020 where a 12-classroom building was erected to meet the growing needs of the grades 7-12 campus while also introducing a MAT enrollment zone for students who live within 3-mile radius.
“The bedrock of The Schools of McKeel Academy is innovation in education…progress and technology,” Fagan said. “We are excited for all that’s next and to support the many facets of our students in both areas of academics and extracurricular activities while maintaining efficiencies within our transportation and operational departments.”