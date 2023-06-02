TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $60 million in awards through the Broadband Opportunity Program to expand broadband Internet access in Florida’s unserved communities. These awards will support 22 projects in 19 Florida counties for broadband Internet expansion that will impact nearly 58,000 unserved residential, educational, agricultural, business and community locations. Including today’s awards, more than $226 million has been awarded to expand broadband Internet access across the state, helping to connect more than 250,000 homes and businesses.
“This $60 million in awards brings our total investment in broadband to more than $226 million to expand broadband Internet access in Florida’s under connected communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “With this investment, we are connecting more than 250,000 unserved homes and businesses and expanding opportunities in rural communities.”
The awards follow the more than $144 million Governor DeSantis awarded in February and more than $22 million awarded in April, bringing Florida’s total investment to more than $226 million for the expansion of broadband Internet in Florida’s small and rural communities, impacting a total of more than 250,000 homes and businesses across the state.
“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Floridians won’t need to leave their hometowns to access education, healthcare, and business resources due to lack of broadband Internet access,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Acting Secretary, Meredith Ivey. “Small and rural communities across the state will be able to connect to fast, reliable broadband Internet at their home or business and can take advantage of the opportunities that accompany broadband Internet connectivity.”
Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the Broadband Opportunity Program funds the installation and deployment of broadband Internet infrastructure in unserved Florida communities, providing valuable access to telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities to offer a brighter future for all Floridians.
The following projects in Polk County will be awarded through the Broadband Opportunity Program:
- · Cities of Frostproof, Haines City, Lake Alfred, Lake Wales, Lakeland and Polk City; Unincorporated Polk County and the Unincorporated Community of Indian Lakes Estates ($1,799,853) — to add 204 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 2,440 unserved locations within Polk County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 GB.
Haines City Manager Jim Elensky said "As we continue to strive to bring the best that Haines City has to offer to all of our residents, quality dependable internet service is obviously a necessity for a majority of households. Through this funding, areas of our city that are currently underserved in regard to broadband internet service and options will be able to be better reached."
- · Cities of Bartow, Fort Meade, Frostproof and Mulberry; Towns of Bradley and Brewster; Unincorporated Polk County and the Unincorporated Community of Homeland ($2,321,388) — to add 103 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 853 unserved locations within Polk County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 GB.