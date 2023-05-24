TAMPA (May 19, 2023) - America’s natural bounty includes an astounding variety of unique and priceless wildlife. Under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), which marks its 50th anniversary in 2023, more than 1,300 imperiled plant and animal species are safeguarded to increase their chances of survival. The Florida panther is among the endangered species, according to the Endangered Species listing.

On Friday, May 19, the First-Day-Of-Issue stamp dedication ceremony took place in Wall, South Dakota. Participants included U.S. Postal Service Vice President, Government Relations and Public Policy Peter Pastre, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams, and National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Joel Sartore.

