Nominations sought for 2024 Lakeland Chamber Board of Directors

Nominations sought for 2024 Board of Directors
Staff Report
The Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its 2024 Board of Directors.
Currently, the board seats 36 members and four ex-officio members.
They are dedicated volunteers that direct the governance of the Chamber and represent the interests of the Chamber’s 1,200 members.
According to a media release, in July, a nominating committee headed by Chair-elect Amanda Walls (Peterson & Myers, PA) will convene to nominate 12 new directors to serve a three-year term on the Chamber’s board of directors, effective January 1, 2024.
Active Chamber members in good standing are invited to submit their names or the names of other members who meet the qualifications of nomination. Nominations will be submitted to the 2024 Officers and Directors Nominating Committee.
Names of proposed board candidates should be submitted no later than Friday, June 30, 2023 at 5 .p.m. to:
Amy Wiggins, President & CEO, Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce, 35 Lake Morton Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801, by FAX: (863) 683-7454 or by email: president@lakelandchamber.com.
Questions regarding the nomination process may be directed to Amy at
(863) 688-8551, Ext. 234 or to the above email address.