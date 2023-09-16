An early-morning collision between a motorcycle and a bicycle has resulted in the death of one man, and critical injuries to another; the crash is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide unit of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:47 am on Friday, September 15, 2023, the PCSO and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to 4410 County Road 542 East (K-Ville Road), near Fields Road, east of Lakeland.
Both victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but the bicyclist, 46-year old Randy Westberry of Lakeland, succumbed to his injuries.
The motorcyclist was identified as 43-year old Christopher Galstad of Lakeland. He is listed in critical, but stable condition with a broken neck and multiple broken bones.
Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene responded to collect and examine evidence.
Detectives determined that the motorcycle and bicycle were both traveling east on CR 542 just before the collision.
The motorcycle struck the bicycle’s rear tire which caused Mr. Westberry to be ejected. Both bikes came to a stop in the ditch.
Mr. Westberry was wearing dark clothing, and his bicycle did not appear to have any lighting. The crash area has very little lighting.
Mr. Galstad was wearing a helmet. Detectives found no indications of any pre-crash braking by the motorcycle.
CR 542 was closed for about three hours, and the investigation remains ongoing.