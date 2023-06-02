Eight suspects were charged during “Operation May’s Monsters, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) investigation that uncovered the suspects’ possession of child pornography. The investigation was launched after the agency received tips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) that the suspects were likely transmitting or downloading the child abuse images and videos, according to a media release issued Thursday.
Detectives served search warrants at the eight suspects' houses and seized all of their digital devices for further analysis. A total of 1,280 felonies were filed against the suspects, who face additional charges if more illegal content is found.
“These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen – images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped,” said Sheriff Grady Judd, at a press conference held Thursday afternoon at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center in Winter Haven.
“Each time one of these monsters uploads and shares child pornography, they are feeding the child exploitation pipeline and they are victimizing children over and over again,” Judd said.
The Sheriff said it was another reminder to “Get all in your child’s business when it comes to their gaming stations, cell phones and other electronic devices.”
“And if you are not all up in your children’s business, and you don’t know what they are doing online, if you are not monitoring them, if you are giving them space you can be sure of one thing, the child predator is filling the space that you are giving them. You’ve got to be all up in your children’s business,” Judd said.
Of the 8 suspects charged, Judd said one worked for Disney, one was a self-employed boudoir photographer, and other employees of major retail chains.
He said it was important to understand the suspects did not have “long criminal histories,” and that they had a hidden, “secret” life in addition to their public life.
When the wives of a few of them were interviewed by detectives, Judd said the wives did not know.
“Because it is not uncommon for them to hide this from everyone,” Judd said, adding that seen on the street, the suspects may look “just like Joe Average Citizen.” He added that a detective said that one of the suspects “looked and acted and carried himself like just an old, nice grandpa.”
“Until you saw that he is attracted to infants and that he watches child pornography,” he said.
“Our research shows that the majority of these people, given the opportunity, would sexually batter children. And children are being sexually battered all around this nation and all around the world every day by people just like this,” Judd said.
The Sheriff said it is important to know the meaning of “pedophile,” as a person who is a “child lover,” who sees nothing wrong with having a sexual relationship with children.
Those arrested included, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office printed media release and the press conference held Thursday:
49-year-old William Cuevas of Auburndale was arrested and charged with 66 counts of *enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) and one count of possession of child pornography (F3) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images and videos of children as young as 4 years-old being sexually battered, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Cuevas is being held in the Polk County Jail on $155,000 bond ($5,000 per charge).
52-year-old Jay Homuth of Lakeland was arrested and charged with 97 counts of *enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images and videos of children as young as 5 years-old being sexually battered, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Homuth told detectives that he is addicted to child pornography and was uncertain how many illegal files would be located on his devices, according to reports. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $485,000 bond ($5,000 per charge).
66-year-old David Sparks of Lakeland was arrested and charged with 350 counts of *enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images of children as young as 3 months-old being sexually battered, the Sheriff’s Office reports. He told detectives that he has been viewing child pornography off and on for about 30 years, according to reports. Sparks is being held in the Polk County Jail on $1,750,000 bond ($5,000 per charge).
33-year-old Shayne Osborne of Polk City was arrested and charged with 201 counts of *enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images and videos of children as young as 12 months-old being sexually battered, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Osborne told detectives that he had come across child pornography when searching for bestiality pornography, said Sheriff Judd in the press conference, Thursday. According to reports, Osborne also claimed to delete it after he downloaded it. Osborne is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $1,005,000 bond ($5,000 per charge).
39-year-old Ryan Thomas of Haines City was arrested and charged with eleven counts of *enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images and videos of children as young as 5 years-old being sexually battered, the Sheriff’s Office reports. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $55,000 bond ($5,000 per charge).
40-year-old Paul Viel of Davenport was arrested and charged with 540 counts of *enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images and videos of children as young as newborns being sexually battered, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Viel works for Walt Disney World at the Cosmic Rays Restaurant, according to reports. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $2,700,000 bond ($5,000 per charge).
24-year-old Reid Donaldson of Davenport was arrested and charged with eleven counts of *enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices, during which detectives found images and videos of children as young as 3 years-old being sexually battered, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Donaldson is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $110,000 bond ($10,000 per charge).
According to the PCSO media release, additionally, on April 24, 2023, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a tip that 58-year-old Stefan Young of Lakeland, a self-employed boudoir photographer, had posted an ad on Craig’s List for a mother with two young daughters to contact him. When the tipster contacted him, Young disclosed that he had conducted boudoir shoots with children as young as 13-years-old. Additionally, Young told the tipster that he’d taught underage girls various sex acts in the past, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Based on information obtained during the investigation, an undercover detective responded to Young’s boudoir photoshoot advertisement. Young also told the undercover detective that he would conduct a boudoir-style photoshoot with an underage girl, according to the media release. Young then began an online conversation with a different undercover detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl and asked if he could take nude photos of her. Additionally, Young requested the “13-year-old girl” to “sneak” a picture of herself and send it to him, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Sheriff Judd said that on May 25, 2023, detectives executed a search warrant at Young’s residence and during an on-scene preview of his devices, detectives found three lewd images of a 9-year-old child.
Young was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography (F3) and is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $30,000 bond ($10,000 per charge).
Sheriff Judd said the images did not appear to depict local Polk County children, but the investigation is ongoing to identify the child victims.
According to reports, the felony charges are upgraded (enhanced) if the suspect possesses 10 or more images of child pornography and at least one image contains any of the following criteria: image depicts a child younger than the age of 5, image depicts sadomasochistic abuse of a child, image depicts sexual battery of a child, image depicts sexual bestiality involving a child, any sexually explicit movie involving a child.