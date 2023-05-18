The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported that they arrested a 15-year-old male from Mulberry early Thursday morning, May 18, 2023, on charges of attempted murder and other crimes.
“He was a one-man crime spree last night,” Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters, speaking of the suspect, Demarion Wilson, a Durant High School student.
Deputies responded to the McDonald’s restaurant at 1805 Shepherd Road in Lakeland, after a call was received of gunshots in the parking lot around 1:38 a.m.
Judd said Wilson stole a 9mm Glock handgun from an unlocked console of his stepfather’s pickup truck and then attempted to rob a young man at gun-point behind the restaurant as he was taking trash out the back door.
“He walks up to this young man, sticks the gun in his face and robs him,” Judd said.
The young man being robbed told Wilson he only had $30 and that it was his gas money, Judd said.
Judd said Wilson asked the young man about the safe inside the store, and the young man told Wilson that the money was already counted for the day and that the general manager was the only one who could open the safe, and the GM was already gone for the day.
But the general manager returned to McDonalds, the Sheriff said, and noticed a person standing in the parking lot, wearing a hoodie.
Wilson started to flee, and as he did, the young man ran up to his manager screaming, “911 – he is trying to rob me – 911,” Judd said.
Then Wilson allegedly turned around and fired three times toward the car with the general manager and her husband in it, with one shot hitting the car and two missing the car, Judd said.
Wilson then fled on foot, the PCSO reports, and none of the victims were injured.
Deputies then created a perimeter around the area and a K-9 Unit located Wilson hiding in the bushes behind a Publix shopping plaza.
Judd said Wilson had the gun in his waist band and was in possession of a black mask when he was arrested.
“It’s aggravating that a 15-year-old would be out in the middle of the night robbing people at gunpoint and shooting at people,” said Sheriff Judd. “It’s completely unacceptable, so we’re going to meet with the State Attorney’s Office about charging this suspect as an adult. We need juveniles to realize that we’re not going to tolerate such abhorrent, dangerous behavior,” Judd said.
When asked by television reporters what Judd believed was going on with teenagers these days, he said he believes that the system and the parents are “going too easy on them.”
“He didn’t just try to rob someone at gunpoint,” Judd said. “But ultimately tried to kill three people.”
Wilson faces 3 counts of (felony) attempted murder, (felony) attempted armed burglary, and misdemeanors, including discharging a firearm in a public place, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.