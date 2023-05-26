On May 13, 2023, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives had arrested 24-year-old Takesha Williams and 25-year-old Efrem Allen, Jr. for one count each of Negligent Child Abuse Causing Great Harm (F2) resulting in the death of a 3-year-old toddler.
On Friday, May 26, according to a PCSO media release, the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court upgraded the charges to Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child (F1).
According to the affidavit, on Friday, May 12, 2023, at around 3 p.m., Bartow Fire Rescue responded to a report of an unresponsive child. When emergency responders arrived, they found the child connected to a ventilator breathing machine, but he did not have a pulse. The toddler was transported to an area hospital where he died, reports the PCSO.
During the investigation, homicide detectives observed extensive injuries on the child, to include a severely bloated belly and numerous open sores, that were so severe the child’s colon was visible.
(Editor’s note: The newspaper is not going to publish the vivid details of the report because it is too graphic for description.)
According to the affidavit, “the open sores are consistent with child neglect” and were so severe it resulted in “permanent disfigurement.”
The PCSO reports that it was learned that in the summer of 2020, the child was involved in a near drowning at a vacation home in Davenport, and has been on the ventilator since, due to his health condition as a result of drowning.
When detectives interviewed Willams and Allen, Jr. separately, after a being advised of their Miranda rights, Williams said the child lived with her and her other children, a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old child.
Allen reportedly did not live in the home but had been assisting with the child’s care. Detectives report they were told Allen had been taking care of the child for the past month, with Williams, during the time in which the large open wounds originated and progressed.
A home health nurse was visiting the home since 2020, however the “REDACTED” (according to the arrest affidavit) chose to switch health care companies in the past one to two months, however had not been to the home since this time.
According to the arrest affidavit, Williams and Allen Jr. noticed the deceased child had large open sores, which started forming after the care of the home health nurse.
“They both informed they knew the sores were extensive and were afraid to contact anybody, due to being afraid they would have their children taken away by DCF,” read the affidavit that was released by the PCSO in a media release, Friday.
Additionally, “they stated people would assume it was neglect; however, they stated the victim is not neglected,” read the report.
During the night of Thursday, May 11, 2023, the child appeared to be alive, Williams and Allen Jr. told detectives, and the pulse oximeter was functioning.
Early in the morning on Friday, May 12, 2023, Williams and Allen Jr. noticed the child’s stomach was bloated. According to reports, Williams noticed the child was cold to the touch and the pulse oximeter was malfunctioning.
Williams waited until about 3 p.m. (1500 hours) to call 9-1-1, the PCSO reports.
In the affidavit, the PCSO reports that both Williams and Allen, Jr., advised they knew they should have contacted a health care professional based on the declining health of the child in the past month, however, failed to do so.
According to the arrest affidavit, both Williams and Allen, Jr. were arrested and transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office-Sheriff’s Processing Center.
“I’ve seen some truly horrific events in my long law enforcement career,” wrote Sheriff Grady Judd, in the media release, “but I have never, ever seen anything as sad, as bone-chilling, and as sickening as what this baby suffered before finally perishing from the despicable acts of these two criminals.”