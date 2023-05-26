On May 13, 2023, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives had arrested 24-year-old Takesha Williams and 25-year-old Efrem Allen, Jr. for one count each of Negligent Child Abuse Causing Great Harm (F2) resulting in the death of a 3-year-old toddler.

On Friday, May 26, according to a PCSO media release, the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court upgraded the charges to Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child (F1).

Recommended for you