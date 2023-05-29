On May 13, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives had arrested 24-year-old Takesha Williams and 25-year-old Efrem Allen Jr. for one count each of negligent child abuse causing great harm resulting in the death of a 3-year-old toddler.

On Friday, May 26, according to a PCSO media release, the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court upgraded the charges to aggravated manslaughter of a child.

