PCSO: Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant arrested for DUI and threatening a public servant

A Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant was arrested for DUI and threatening a public servant, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office media release issued Thursday, April 20, 2023.
According to PCSO reports, on April 18, PCSO deputies arrested 31-year-old Sean Patrick Teehan of Dundee for DUI with property damage (M1), DUI with a breath alcohol of .15 or higher (M1) and threatening a public servant (F3). Teehan is employed as a Corrections Sergeant at Polk Correctional Institution in Polk City.
At around 6:12 p.m., deputies responded to Canal Road and Cherry Pocket Road in Lake Wales in reference to a single vehicle crash.
The PCSO reports that based on evidence and witnesses at the scene, Teehan was driving a black Honda Civic westbound on Canal Road when he crashed into a guardrail. When deputies arrived at the site of the crash, Teehan was sitting on the hood of the Honda. Deputies observed Teehan to have “bloodshot, watery eyes, a slurred speech pattern, a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath as he was speaking, lethargic movements, and a difficult time standing unsupported,” according to Teehan’s arrest affidavit.
Deputies report that they were unable to conduct any of the Field Sobriety Tests, citing Teehan’s level of intoxication and the possible danger to himself if he attempted the exercises.
Teehan was arrested and transported to the PCSO Processing Center where he provided two breath samples: .265 and .260 (over three times the limit of .08).
As standard practice, Teehan was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. While waiting to be discharged, he told the deputy, “Don’t worry, your time is coming. I’ll see you on the inside, I work for the DOC,” according to his arrest affidavit.
Teehan was released from the hospital and transported back to the Sheriff’s Processing Center where he was additionally charged with threatening a public servant.
“Driving under the influence is illegal and deadly, and as a Corrections Sergeant, Teehan knew better,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Luckily no one was hurt in this instance. If you’ve been drinking, please don’t drive. It puts your life and the lives of those on the road at risk.”
Sean Teehan is currently in the Polk County Jail and is being held without bond until a first appearance hearing this afternoon. His previous criminal history includes charges for resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to reports.
