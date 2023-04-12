A father and daughter were killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Davenport on US 27 on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office media release issued Wednesday.
The PCSO received a 911 call around 6:07 a.m. that morning from the area of US Hwy. 27 just south of US 192. When first responders arrived, they found the father and daughter deceased in his vehicle.
The father was 28-year-old Christopher Roque-Pabon and his 8-year-old daughter, Crisyareiliz Roque, a student at Lake Point Academy in Clermont, were riding in a white 1995 Toyota Tercel headed southbound on US 27, when for unknown reasons, Roque-Pabon veered to the southeast.
The Tercel lost traction and began to rotate before it crossed the grass median and entered the northbound lanes of US 27.
Then the Tercel entered the inside northbound lane and into the path of a white 2020 Ford F150 driven by 53-year-old Miguel Perez Diosdado of Haines City. There were four passengers in Diosdado’s vehicle.
The Tercel crashed into the front driver’s side of Diosdado’s truck. Upon impact, the truck rotated and stopped in the center northbound lane.
At this point, a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by 50-year-old Pedro Lopez of Haines City was traveling in the northbound lane and was unable to avoid crashing into Diosdado’s vehicle, according to reports.
The Corolla glanced off the truck and then crossed the east side shoulder, where it struck an embankment along the edge of the highway.
The crash is still under investigation by the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit.
Diosdado, Lopez and their passengers were taken to area hospitals where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The PCSO reports that neither Roque-Pabon nor his daughter were wearing seatbelts.
Diosdado was wearing his seatbelt; the passengers in his vehicle were not wearing seatbelts. Both Lopez and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts.
"My heart aches for this family who has lost a father and his little girl. Fatal traffic crashes are devastating. In the blink of an eye, a happy and healthy loved one can be instantaneously taken from this world. Please, drive safely and wear your seatbelts,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
Northbound US 27 in that area was closed for about five hours.