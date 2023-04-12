A father and daughter were killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Davenport on US 27 on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office media release issued Wednesday.

The PCSO received a 911 call around 6:07 a.m. that morning from the area of US Hwy. 27 just south of US 192. When first responders arrived, they found the father and daughter deceased in his vehicle.

