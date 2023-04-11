Lakeland - The Peterson Park Boardwalk and Fishing Pier in Lakeland are closed until further notice, the City of Lakeland, reported, in a media release, Tuesday. "The structures have deteriorated over time, and City staff has deemed the structures unsafe," said Kevin Cook, the city's director of communications.
Originally built in 2001, the 300-foot boardwalk winds around an old mining spoil that offers panoramic views of Lake John and connects to another section of the park, Cook notes.
"The wood at both structures is over 20 years old and unfortunately, the aging amenities need to be replaced," he said.
The city will be looking to use a better quality material in the repair.
“We are going to look at a number of alternatives for replacement including pressure treated wood, and composite products that last longer than traditional wood,” said Bob Donahay, Director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts. “We will look at the entire scope of work with the possibility of expanding the boardwalk as well," he added.
Cook said the foot bridge at Peterson Park that connects to Three Parks Trail was refurbished in 2021 and will remain open. The city reports that Three Parks Trail is a popular pedestrian and bicycle pathway for the community, and it will not be impacted by the boardwalk closure.
As to when the city will begin or end the upcoming project, the city does not yet have an estimated timeline.
"The boardwalk and pier replacement process will involve an extended closure of the structures. Bid documents will go out for construction before a firm is selected to rebuild the support structures, decking and railing," Cook said, in the media release.