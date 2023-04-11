Lakeland - The Peterson Park Boardwalk and Fishing Pier in Lakeland are closed until further notice, the City of Lakeland, reported, in a media release, Tuesday. "The structures have deteriorated over time, and City staff has deemed the structures unsafe," said Kevin Cook, the city's director of communications. 

Originally built in 2001, the 300-foot boardwalk winds around an old mining spoil that offers panoramic views of Lake John and connects to another section of the park, Cook notes.

