LPD investigates shooting

LAKELAND, FL (July 29, 2023) - On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1:51 a.m., a shooting occurred outside the Jade Fox Lounge, 3010 Lakeland Highlands Road. Two officers, working an off-duty detail at the business, were already on scene when a disturbance erupted in the parking lot, and the shooting occurred. One victim, a 25-year-old male, was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Despite the best efforts of emergency medical professionals, he was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to reports. The second victim, a 48-year-old female, was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and remains hospitalized.
Jamilah Johnson, age 23, was taken into custody, and a firearm was also recovered at the scene, the Lakeland Police reported, in a media release, Monday morning. The LPD says it was later learned that the gun had been reported stolen in 2015. At this time, Johnson has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the media release.
Detectives say they are actively working to gather all evidence to determine if any additional persons were involved in the shooting.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact Detective Neal Robertson at neal.roberston@lakelandgov.net.
Persons who wish to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:
* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
* From a cell phone, dial **TIPS
* Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"
* Or download the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.
Tipsters will always remain anonymous when they send a tip through Crime Stoppers, and they are eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.
This remains an open and active investigation. The victims' names are being withheld in accordance with Marsy's Law. No additional information is available at this time.