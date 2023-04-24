BARTOW, Fla. (April 4, 2023) – Polk County Board Chair George Lindsey named Commissioner Rick Wilson as the Chairman of the Board’s appointment to the Polk County Conservation Land Acquisition Selection Advisory Committee (CLASAC) on April 4, according to a media release issued by the county.
CLASAC stands for Polk County Conservation Land Acquisition Selection Advisory Committee.
Additionally, each member of the Polk County Board of Commissioners appointed two Polk County residents to CLASAC for four-year terms (May 1, 2023 – April 30, 2027) without limitations. The appointees are Chuck Hunt, Jr., Tom Palmer, H. Lyle Bulman, Robert F. Harper IV, Jack R. Green, Jr., Leigh Ann Wynn, John B. “Bart” Allen, Kerry Hammock, Larry S. Thompson, and Michelle Drake Sherwood.
“As an advisory committee, CLASAC will provide important recommendations to the Board on acquisitions relating to the preservation and protection of lands for their water resources, fish and wildlife habitat, and natural resource benefits,” said Gaye Sharpe, Natural Resources Director for Polk County’s Parks and Natural Resources Division, in the media release. “This committee will help Polk County promote green infrastructure. Together with our non-profit, state and federal partners, we can continue making a concentrated effort to create corridors that preserve Polk County’s natural areas and working agriculture lands.”
But 13 residents spoke out at the meeting against the process, one of which was Travis Thompson, who alleged there were some “qualified” applicants that were overlooked, leaving the local sportsman’s group, water resource and land management areas of the board unaddressed.
Commissioners spoke to the issue. Commissioner Neil Combee said the commission could have “recruited” but did not. “We opened it up and invited people to apply,” he said.
Thompson noted there was one applicant with a Ph D in water management that was not added to the board.
Those who spoke included Blair Updike of Highland Park, Lake Wales. She said she worked on the referendum that supported the committee's creation, noting “We sold it on there was going to be this CLASAC committee,” noting that it would be packed with experts and representatives of all the different groups.” Updike said of the board seats, “They appear to be filled with developers, and you have a county that is suffering from the consequences of having a lot of development happen very quickly, and they are not happy,” she said. Updike asked commissioners to reconsider the appointments.
Others who spoke, referred to it as an “unbalanced” board.
Commissioner George Lindsey said he wrote each applicant a letter thanking them for applying and encouraged them to stay in touch in case vacancies occur.
Lindsey said the board would work with professional staff to make the decisions, but land acquisition decisions would rest upon the county commission after the board advises and due diligence has been done.
The board’s chair, Rick Wilson said “There’s probably not anybody in this room that has lived in this county as long as I have,” adding he took “offense” to the many accusations brought during public comment time. He said state and federal entities such as SWFMD, DEP and others will be involved in due diligence.
Wilson said growth is not going to stop and said he understands conservation because of his ranches.
“It’s about making a good decision,” he said. Wilson said he and others on the board hunt and fish as much as anyone, yet do not belong to a club. Other commissioners likewise defended their decisions of the two each they chose to serve.
Commissioner Martha Santiago said the committee itself is not going to make the decisions, adding the final decision on land acquisition and conservation will rest with county commissioners and all meetings associated will be public meetings that are open for community attendance.