Murder suspects
Bruchey, Brian

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two murder suspects from the Virgin Islands on Nov. 3.

Deputies, supported by K-9 and Drone units, responded to a home at 107 Arizona Ave. in Lakeland and quickly arrested the suspects, 30-year old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend, 28-year old N’zinger Williams, at about 5:16 pm.

