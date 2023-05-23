Ranching and Habitat Preserved in SW Florida
Photo provided by Conservation Florida

 Non-Profit Florida Conservation Group praises state agencies and ranch landowners 

TALLAHASSEE, FL – More than 8,000 acres of rural ranchlands in the Peace River and Lake Okeechobee watersheds were officially conserved at Tuesday’s meeting of the Florida Cabinet. The parcels were approved unanimously to forever remain wildlife habitat and working ranches under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. 

