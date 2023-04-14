Jon Bucklew believes Lakeland is the Austin, TX of Florida and the success of his modern food hall in the heart of downtown is a testament to that. The Joinery brings a variety of unique food vendors under one roof while providing space for people to gather near the banks of Lake Mirror.
“There’s something about the culture and small businesses here in Lakeland,” said Bucklew, owner of The Joinery. “The vision for the area is coming to fruition. It was dilapidated and it’s a beautiful area now. Lake Mirror is very walkable and I love being a part of it.”
Through his travels around the country, Bucklew has been visiting food halls for 15 years.
“Food halls are not a new concept,” he said. “I wanted to cultivate what I missed about the other areas (I have seen). At The Joinery it’s a fast, casual environment focused on cuisines with paired down menus. It’s very craft driven.”
Several food vendors have other locations in Florida and the 12,000-square-foot building has seven cuisines to choose from. You’ll find anything from street tacos to pizza and ice cream, barbeque, or poke bowls. Inside there is also a bar with craft brews and cocktails and a fresh flower and gift boutique.
Tenants include: Blue Dog Craft BBQ, Mayday Ice Cream, Ava Pizzaria, Sabu Ramen, Gallito Taqueria, Ato Poke Bowls, Super Duper Spot and Bloom Shakalaka. A group of investors own the property, Bucklew has a long-term lease and sub-leases to the tenants.
After opening in 2020, COVID showed up and The Joinery was no exception to the challenges the pandemic brought to local businesses.
But Bucklew felt the support from the community.
The Lakeland Economic Development Council provided grants to some businesses to help keep them afloat.
“The grant was a big help and kept us paying the bills,” he said. “Everyone needed rent relief. We couldn’t gather revenue. It dried up, but our expenses stayed the same.”
Now, The Joinery’s business is booming.
“It’s a fast, casual environment,” he said. “We’ve been very successful.”
Sherry Blue chooses The Joinery when she is with a large group because of the many food options and short wait time.
“The atmosphere is very relaxing with the outdoor seating and the fire pit/patio area,” she said. “And the food is definitely better than a mall food court.”
Rachelle Eason appreciates the vegan options that several of the restaurants offer. Sabu Ramen is one of her favorites.
“They have yumminess that can be made vegan,” she said. “I also love Mayday’s ice cream vegan flavors and Ava, the pizza place, also has great vegan options.” But she says the best thing about The Joinery is the elevated level of food.
“It allows everyone in the group to get what they want,” Eason explained. “And the call-ahead and order through the app is great if you are on a time crunch or if everyone in your group is eating someplace different then you can go pick up your food and meet in the bar area instead of waiting in line.”
The Joinery has fun events each month. Tuesdays, Bingo is offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and on Thursdays, they host Trivia Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Another regular event is Cars + Coffee.
Locals can also book spots for parties. Unique spaces are available ranging in sizes and amenities, such as the back patio seating up to 52 guests with fire pits, greenery, and string lights. The Joinery, at 640 E. Main St., is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.