Jon Bucklew believes Lakeland is the Austin, TX of Florida and the success of his modern food hall in the heart of downtown is a testament to that. The Joinery brings a variety of unique food vendors under one roof while providing space for people to gather near the banks of Lake Mirror.

“There’s something about the culture and small businesses here in Lakeland,” said Bucklew, owner of The Joinery. “The vision for the area is coming to fruition. It was dilapidated and it’s a beautiful area now. Lake Mirror is very walkable and I love being a part of it.”

