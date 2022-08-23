Grady Judd

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Let’s talk about the infamous saw palmetto berry.

With its fan-shaped leaves and sharp, saw-toothed edges, this palm grows in the southeastern United States. The saw palmetto berry is highly sought after by both native animals and humans. Some believe the benefits from the berry extend to urinary and prostate health. And if you do a quick online search, you’ll easily find the saw palmetto berry is marketed to prevent hair loss, reduce acne, increase libido and heaven knows what else.

Recommended for you