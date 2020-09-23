HAINES CITY – The 38th Annual Pig Roast & Political Rally, hosted by the Northeast Polk Chamber of Commerce, will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. at Balmoral Resort.
The Pig Roast is the Northeast Polk Chamber's premier event, relied upon to raise funds for this coming year's scholarships, community support and leadership programs.
This year, attendees will meet and mingle with six candidates for elected office and enjoy a dinner catered by Balmoral staff, as well as music by the Steel Horse Band.
Due to COVID-19, an extensive amount of planning went into the event to make it possible for the chamber to hold it in person and not virtual.
"We postponed the date of the Pig Roast a few weeks to see where we were with COVID-19," said Lana Stripling, the Executive Director of the Northeast Polk Chamber. "We really wanted to do it in person and outdoors."
Recently, the Pig Roast has been held indoors at the Lake Eva Event Center.
"We knew that we could only do so much social distancing at the (Lake Eva) Event Center," she said. "That's when Balmoral came to us with the idea to have it poolside there."
Stripling said that several safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place during the event. The event is sold out with 175 attendees – half the number of maximum guests (350) allowed in the area. The tables will be positioned six feet apart, and only six to eight guests will be assigned to a table. Table assignments will be made with an emphasis on grouping those who work together or know one another.
Stripling said that Balmoral staff has been extremely accommodating for the event that will be catered by them, as well. Blake Jones, Balmoral's chef, has created a mojo roasted pork menu and marinated grilled chicken breast. Guests will be served individually as opposed to helping themselves buffet style, as done previously.
"We are doing everything we can to make this event as safe as possible," Stripling said.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks, also, but Stripling says they are not required.
Six candidates who will be on the ballot in the November election will attend the event to meet and discuss issues with guests.
Sam Killebrew, a Republican and the incumbent for District 41 in the Florida House of Representatives, will attend. His Democratic challenger, Jared West, will also be in attendance.
Fred Hawkins, a Republican and the incumbent for District 42 in the Florida House of Representatives, and his challenger, Barbara Cady, a Democrat, will attend.
Bill Olson, a Republican, will attend. Olson is the challenger for Congressman Darren Soto’s seat in the United States House of Representatives.
Josie Tomkow, a Republican, will be at the event and is the incumbent for the Florida House’s District 39.
The event is sold out and no tickets will be available or sold at the door.
For more information, visit northeastpolkchamber.com.