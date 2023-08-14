Anastacio Garcia 90 Winter Haven Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anastacio Garcia passed away 8-5-23.He is survived by his loving Familyand friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesUnstoppable chef battles cancer, opens Tua Pasta in BartowPoinciana bicyclist struck and killed on way to workPolk County Fire Rescue announces new $10,000 sign-on bonus for paramedics and firefighter/paramedicsHoward “Barry” Costello III 63 Winter HavenAnastacio Garcia 90 Winter HavenAmbulance crash injures fourDoyce Price 80 Haines CityBrenda Lansbery 62 AuburndaleLakeland pedestrian struck and killed by semiJohn Wardell 55 Lakeland Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jul 26, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023