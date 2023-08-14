Angelo Fazio 91 Auburndale Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angelo Fazio passed away 8-5-23.He is survived by his loving Familyand friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesUnstoppable chef battles cancer, opens Tua Pasta in BartowAmbulance crash injures fourPolk County Fire Rescue announces new $10,000 sign-on bonus for paramedics and firefighter/paramedicsCity of Bartow receives $2.6M check from stateLPD investigates shootingJohn Wardell 55 LakelandJames Turner 84 LakelandAngelo Fazio 91 AuburndaleLakeland pedestrian struck and killed by semiCarl Penton 57 Auburndale Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jul 26, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023