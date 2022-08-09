Betty Jean Futch, 90, of Tallahassee, peacefully passed away on July 15, 2022.
She was born and grew up in Marianna, Florida. She married Nelson Futch, also of Marianna, in 1951 and never left his side until he passed on May 10, 2022. She lasted on this earth without him for only 2 months. They were soulmates and did everything together. They moved to Bartow, Fl., were they lived for over 30 years. They traveled and had many exciting adventures. From living and exploring areas around Gillette, Wy and Littleton, Colorado, to visiting Hawaii and Canada.
She was a devoted wife and mother, who always put her family first. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. Always sacrificing anything she wanted to ensure her family was taken care of.
Betty was a lifelong member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She always enjoyed the special friendship and love of her sisters. She was also a member of the Extra Point Club at FSU. She enjoyed going to FSU football and baseball games, attending many bowl games and especially the trips to Omaha.
She will be missed by her daughter, Becky and son-in-law, Michael Schreiber of Tallahassee, Fl. Her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Joann Rooks of Marianna, Fl., and many other special family members and friends that love and miss her so much.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Marianna, Fl.
