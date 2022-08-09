Betty Jean Futch

 Betty Jean Futch, 90, of Tallahassee, peacefully passed away on July 15, 2022. 

She was born and grew up in Marianna, Florida.  She married Nelson Futch, also of Marianna, in 1951 and never left his side until he passed on May 10, 2022.  She lasted on this earth without him for only 2 months.  They were soulmates and did everything together. They moved to Bartow, Fl., were they lived for over 30 years.  They traveled and had many exciting adventures.  From living and exploring areas around Gillette, Wy and Littleton, Colorado, to visiting Hawaii and Canada. 

