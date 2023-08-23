Betty Rose Crews 96 Auburndale Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mrs. Betty Rose Crews passed away 8/7/23Services were heldShe is survived by her loving family & friends Kersey Funeral Home(863) 967-1167 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign the Petition here Trending Articles Articles ArticlesRock solid, Lakeland Christian opens new high schoolPoinciana bicyclist struck and killed on way to workTraviss Technical student killed in tragic crashWaterford residents: Pickleball is noisyAmbulance crash injures fourBeware of jugging: Odd name, serious crimeDoyce Price 80 Haines CityBrian Wagner 48 Winter HavenPolk County Fire Rescue announces new $10,000 sign-on bonus for paramedics and firefighter/paramedicsJuly saw aquifer levels lower than usual in Polk Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Aug 22, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jul 26, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023