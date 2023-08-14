Brenda Lansbery 62 Auburndale Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brenda Lansbery passed away 8-5-23.She is survived by her loving husband Gerald,Family and friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesUnstoppable chef battles cancer, opens Tua Pasta in BartowAmbulance crash injures fourPolk County Fire Rescue announces new $10,000 sign-on bonus for paramedics and firefighter/paramedicsHoward “Barry” Costello III 63 Winter HavenCity of Bartow receives $2.6M check from stateJohn Wardell 55 LakelandBrenda Lansbery 62 AuburndaleLPD investigates shootingLakeland pedestrian struck and killed by semiBrian Wagner 48 Winter Haven Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jul 26, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023