(“Mama Chata” to most), 77, of Winter Haven, Florida/Jalisco, Mexico, passed away on August 29, 2022.
She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends who were always entertained by her wonderful cheery spirit and hilarious sense of humor. She truly brought the life to the party. Graciela was such a bright light in this sometimes dark world and she will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She touched the lives of so many people across multiple generations. During her time with us, she made a point to al- ways help anyone with whatever she could, never second-guessing her decision. Anyone who knows Graciela, knows that her family meant everything to her.
Graciela was born on February 24, 1945, to Pedro Martinez and Maria Martinez Torrez in Puerto de Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She had 3 daughters and one son in Mexico and later moved to the United States of America in 1968 where she had her last daughter.
Her love of life was evident in the way she lived. Even just sitting on the porch turned in- to a fun time with family, friends, and of course food! She was a standout chef and her delicious cooking always made everyone want to hang out in the kitchen at every gathering. You could always count on music playing in the background along with dancing cumbias and singing. Graciela had a beautiful voice and was not shy to sing out loud all day long. Singing along to mariachi music was a favorite of hers, but Vicente Fernandez (A Mexican Singer) definitely had her heart.
If there was one thing Graciela was, she was a fantastic host... No matter how many people showed up at her house, she gave her all to ensure she exceeded all expectations whether for herself or others.
She was beloved by every- one who ever met her; A fantastic mother, a great wife and a best friend to all walks of life. No matter the circum-stance, you'd always leave with a story of something funny/crazy Graciela did while you were with her.
Graciela is survived by her husband, Anastacio Garcia of 63 years of marriage of whom she loved deeply. She is also survived by her sisters Yolanda, Elba and her brother Pedro. Her daughters Berta, Sonia, Reyna and Veronica, her son Mingo. Her Grandchildren Michael, Jessica, Carlos, Danielle and Amber. Her great grandchildren Aiden, Ju- lien, Carmen, Alexandria and Eleanor. Her sons-in-law Gary, Doug and daughter-in- law Beverly. As well as many uncles, aunts and cousins who loved her dearly.
Graciela is now at peace, joining her parents, her brothers Nicolas and Javier - That is one fun party reunited!
There will be a private family gathering for a celebration of Graciela’s life.