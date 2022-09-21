Martinez

(“Mama Chata” to most), 77, of Winter Haven, Florida/Jalisco, Mexico, passed away on August 29, 2022.

She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends who were always entertained by her wonderful cheery spirit and hilarious sense of humor. She truly brought the life to the party. Graciela was such a bright light in this sometimes dark world and she will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She touched the lives of so many people across multiple generations. During her time with us, she made a point to al- ways help anyone with whatever she could, never second-guessing her decision. Anyone who knows Graciela, knows that her family meant everything to her.

