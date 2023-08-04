James Turner 84 Lakeland Aug 4, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Turner passed away 8-1-23.He is survived by his loving wife Inge,family and friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesUnstoppable chef battles cancer, opens Tua Pasta in BartowThree teens killed in Lakeland crashPolk County Fire Rescue celebrates 50th AnniversaryBrian Masters 42 BartowQuentin Tice 74 LakelandPolk County Fire Rescue responds to 2-alarm commercial fireHappyfastdelicious – Drive Through Coffee on the goReflecting on the victories, looking to the futureSylvia Vaughn 69 Winter HavenFt. Meade hears county’s nay: equestrian center denied Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jul 26, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023