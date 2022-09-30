Janisanne David, 75, a resident of Lake Alfred, FL, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2022 after a long illness.
She passed away quietly at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale Florida.
She was born on March 21, 1947 along with her twin brother Jerry in Battle Creek Michigan. She was the daughter of Jane C. Kuit and John Kuit (a career U.S. Navy Seabee and emigrant from The Netherlands.) As a small child, she played on the beaches of Guam and later lived in Maine, Michigan, and New Mexico. She spent most of her adult career living and working for Mountain Bell in New Mexico.
After retirement, she became an avid golfer and moved with her husband Robert to Lake Alfred to enjoy the Florida golf world. KnowN by most of her golfing friends as Jan, she was particularly proud of her 1st place finish in the Lake Alfred Chamber of Commerce Tournament in 2019.
She and Robert had recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Janisanne was preceded in death by her parents and twin brother Jerry. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert David and by Brothers Michael Kuit of Albuquerque NM, Joseph Kuit of Campbell River Canada and James Kuit of Winter Haven, FL. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law Frances Galle of Montrose Iowa. She has numerous neices and nephews. A family memorial service is planned for a later date. October 5, 2022