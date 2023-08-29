Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.