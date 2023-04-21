Lucille Gibbs, 78 Bartow Apr 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lucille Gibbs passed away 4-18-2023.She is survived by her lovingfamily and friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesPCSO: Lakeland woman arrested after disrupting classes at Medulla Elementary SchoolMedians in Polk County: New ordinance says no more pedestrian lingering or motorist contactA new road is born: Hello, Central Polk Parkway/SR 570BNew Road Closures to Disrupt Polk County TrafficEarly Learning Coalition partners with United Way to offer kindergarten readiness workshopPCSO: Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant arrested for DUI and threatening a public servantThe Joinery: Joining the community together with craft food and drinkBartow man killed by gun shot while riding dirt bikeFamilies Pack the Hallways of RP Funding Center for Lil’ Bundles Community ShowerLetter to the Editor Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward 12 hrs ago Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Mar 14, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Feb 13, 2023