Margaret Sullivan, 80 Lakeland May 12, 2023 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Margaret Sullivan passed away 5-1-23.She is survived by her loving familyand friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesPCSO and LPD: Officer reporting to drive-by shooting is shot by 13-year-old, returns fireTragic early morning crash claims 2 lives, 6 others taken to hospitalTwo teens and one adult arrested for attempted 1st degree murder after shooting Lakeland Police officer, PCSO and LPD reportPOLKTRON comes to RP Funding Center in JulyConstruction of Leachate Treatment Facility to Begin SoonBartow mayor and vice mayor swear-in for new termsRNR Tire Express ready to serve LakelandMay 8: Temporary Closure of Clerk’s Lakeland Office | New Northeast Government Center OpensTax Collector’s Office and First Lakeland Tag Agency partner to offer customers more options for vehicle registration servicesState of the County: Insights and trends impacting the community Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Apr 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Mar 14, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Feb 13, 2023