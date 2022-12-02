Michael Toth Dec 2, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Toth, 88, of Lakeland, passed away November 27, 2022.He is survived by his loving family and friends.Gilley’s Family Cremation, 863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesWH Hospital president resigns after prostitution charge2023 Lakeland Firefighter Calendar to benefit SPCA FloridaLearning from tragedyDon’t miss the annual Pet FestU.S. Space Force colors postedPolk County Youth Football!Florida prepares as Nicole loomsBartow Chalk Walk gets colorful$5K reward for Lake Wales PD cold case Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Nov 1, 2022 Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Oct 4, 2022 Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Sep 6, 2022 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Nov 15, 2022 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Oct 25, 2022 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Sep 21, 2022