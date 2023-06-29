Mr. Tom D. Porter, 73, Auburndale Jun 29, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Porter, 73 passed away 6/27/23.Survived by his family & friendsCelebration of life will be 11am Sat. July 15th at Auburndale Community Church. KERSEY FUNERAL HOME(863) 967-1167 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesMark Schwab 67 Lake PlacidPhilip Nunez, Jr 53 LakelandMary Van Houten 71 Haines CityWilliam Carter 47 LakelandSteven Carver 55 WaverlyDonald Davis II 59 Lake WalesCleveland Heights Animal Hospital honored as Small Business of the MonthOperation May’s Monsters arrests 8 on child porn charges, PCSO reportsWinifred McAllister Rewis 95 Winter HavenKay Szydlowski 39 Lakeland Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Apr 20, 2023