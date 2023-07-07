Peggy Gilbreath 87 Lakeland Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peggy Gilbreath passed away 7-2-23.She is survived by her loving husband Noel,family and friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesBryan Tulacro 52 Winter HavenDonald Davis II 59 Lake WalesStuffed Animal Flight School takes off in AugustErrol Evans 74 Lake AlfredPCSO: Lakeland couple charged in death of toddler left in carJulie Smith 61 Winter HavenMary Van Houten 71 Haines CityGovernor appoints Barnhart & Troutman, reappoints Littleton, Barnett & Ross to Polk State District Board of TrusteesFlorida Kratom Consumer Protection Act goes into effect July 1Party Like a Monster this Halloween at LEGOLAND Florida Resort Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Apr 20, 2023