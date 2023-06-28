Rebecca Etheridge 63 Lake Alfred Jun 28, 2023 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rebecca Etheridge passed away 6-21-23.She is survived by her loving Familyand friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesMark Schwab 67 Lake PlacidPhilip Nunez, Jr 53 LakelandMary Van Houten 71 Haines CitySteven Carver 55 WaverlyDonald Davis II 59 Lake WalesCleveland Heights Animal Hospital honored as Small Business of the MonthWilliam Carter 47 LakelandWinifred McAllister Rewis 95 Winter HavenKay Szydlowski 39 LakelandNancy Rychel 71 Winter Haven Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Apr 20, 2023