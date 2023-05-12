Robert William Bucklin, 87 Lakeland May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert William Bucklin passed away 5-3-2023.He is survived by his wife Mary, hisloving family and friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesPOLKTRON comes to RP Funding Center in JulyPCSO: Lakeland man under investigation for domestic battery of a 65 year old suffers medical episode and dies at local hospitalBartow mayor and vice mayor swear-in for new termsTwo teens and one adult arrested for attempted 1st degree murder after shooting Lakeland Police officer, PCSO and LPD reportTragic early morning crash claims 2 lives, 6 others taken to hospital Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Apr 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Mar 14, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Feb 13, 2023