Sherry Westbrook, 60, of Fort Meade, FL passed away peacefully on May 06, 2023. Sherry grew up in Fort Meade, Florida. She worked as wastewater treatment plant operator for several years and enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing, nature, attending church, and telling people about Jesus. We request your presence at Sherry’s celebration of life at New Beginnings Church of God, 3920 US Hwy 98 E, Fort Meade, FL 33841 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. A reception will be held after the services in the reception hall of the church.

