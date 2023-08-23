William Stebbins 74 Lakeland Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Stebbins passed away 8-11-23.He is survived by his loving wife Karen,family and friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign the Petition here Trending Articles Articles Articles11-month-old child airlifted after crash involving bus; 4 sent to hospital with injuriesDeborah Phillips 70 AuburndaleBrenda Lansbery 62 AuburndalePolk County Schools remain open for Tuesday – After school activities canceledBeware of jugging: Odd name, serious crimePoinciana bicyclist struck and killed on way to workCarl Penton 57 AuburndaleHector Aponte Encarnacion 62 Polk CityAre you ready for the Haunted Jail Tour?Lori Medlen 56 Davenport Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Aug 22, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jul 26, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jun 20, 2023