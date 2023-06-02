Winifred McAllister Rewis 95 Winter Haven Jun 2, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Winifred McAllister Rewis passed away 5-25-23.She is survived by her loving familyand friends. Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesBrandon man killed in Polk County crash Wednesday night, PCSO reportsPOLKTRON comes to RP Funding Center in JulyUnited Way Annual Celebration: Awards and AccoladesPolk County Waste & Recycling Collection Changes Begin June 5Todd Ranke, 56 Babson ParkPCSO: Bartow couple charged with aggravated manslaughter of 3-year-old childNominations open for 2023 Polk Visionary Leader AwardThe 2023 Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant returns to the RP Funding CenterJoan Leslie Briand, 59 Winter HavenChildren seriously injured in two separate crashes, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports Latest e-Edition Polk News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward May 17, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Apr 20, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Mar 14, 2023