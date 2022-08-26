Heated emotions expressed in Polk primary election
Heated emotions were expressed about the Aug. 23 primary elections for the Polk County School Board race and for Polk County Judge Group 8 race.
In November, Polk County School Board Member Kay Fields will have served the community for 20 years on the School Board. Fields said after praying about whether to retire, she and her family decided now was not the right time.
“One of the things that really troubled me was that the work that many people have done was not even valued,” Fields said, referring to Terry L. Clark who filed to run for her School Board seat.
Clark posted district 5 campaign signs that read “Education, not indoctrination.”
“One of the statements made by the gentleman who was running against me was that we were just making excuses because COVID shouldn't have had that much of an impact,” Fields said. “Well duh, COVID did have an impact. There are many factors (on why she decided not to retire) but I wanted to make sure that whoever came behind me had the same values, the same beliefs.”
Fields won her primary outright, getting more than 51 percent of the vote, meaning there will be no vote for district five in the General Election No. 8.
Polk County School Board Member Lisa Miller was not as lucky, only earning 42 percent of the vote. She will have a runoff election against Jill Sessions in November. Sessions got 37 percent of the vote and candidate Dell Quary received 20 percent of the vote for district 7.
Polk County School Board Member Sarah Fortney lost her district 3 seat to newcomer Rick Nolte, 51 percent to 49 percent.
Nolte, who could not be reached at press time, posted the following on social media.
"Thank you Polk County,” Nolte wrote. “I’m honored to be elected to the Polk County School Board. I’m excited to get to work for the students, parents, and staff of this great county. Thanks to all of those who supported me and my family during this process. Special thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis and the Parents Caucus for helping us reach the finish line. We have work to do now, Polk students, parents, and staff deserve the best.”
School Board elections are not partisan, meaning candidates do not identify as Republican or Democrat, but the Republican governor endorsed Nolte.
Fortney was endorsed by the LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund.
“Rick Nolte's campaign was like other conservatives that stood behind DeSantis’ assaults on public schools and educators for having a woke ideology,” National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund Deputy Director Mayra Hidalgo Salazar stated in a press release.
Fortney said she was “heartbroken” from the election result.
In the seat vacated by longtime school board member Lynn Wilson, Justin Sharpless defeated Sara Jones 51 to 49 percent.
“I’m thrilled and grateful for Tuesday’s outcome and am thankful to God, my family, friends, and supporters for making it all possible,” Sharpless said. “I also congratulate Sara Jones on a hard-fought campaign. I look forward to hitting the ground running in November and partnering with all vested stakeholders to ensure all Polk County children have access to a high-quality education.”
Polk County Judge Group 8
The non-partisan campaign for Polk County Judge Group Eight also got heated. Five candidates entered the race. John Flynn and Ruth Moracen Knight earned the most votes with 36 percent and 20 percent, respectively, and will face off against each other in November.
On Aug. 16, Lakeland Police Department officers were called out to a Patriots Club of Lakeland meeting at the request of candidate Adam Patton's family, who alleged that the meeting was partisan. Officers took no action after determining that the allegations were false.
Asked if he wanted to speak about the allegation, Flynn said he felt no need to speak negatively about those who lost the race.
“I knew that with five people in the race, it was going to be nearly impossible to get to 51 percent,” Flynn said. “I was confident that I'd be one of the top two however.”
Patton received 19 percent of the vote and Tara Wheat earned 16 percent of the vote.