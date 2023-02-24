A 2-week long investigation focused on finding sexual predators yielded 30 suspects arrested, who collectively face a total of 75 felony and 2 misdemeanor charges, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release, Friday. The investigation was titled, "Operation Child Protector III." 

The investigation focused on “sexual predators who targeted children and convicted sexual predators, as well as offenders who are required to comply with Florida’s registration laws, including current restrictions in place based on their status.”

