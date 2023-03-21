Summer is fast approaching, and Florida is starting to turn up the heat. And that means it’s a good time to remind parents and caregivers that children and hot vehicles can be a deadly combination.
I know what you’re thinking – how could anyone leave a baby or toddler in a car and not realize it?
You’re probably saying to yourself, “I would never do that.” The reality is, it can and does happen, even to those who think it could never happen to them.
According to the National Safety Council, in 2022, 30 children died nationwide from being left in hot cars. So far in 2023, one death has been reported – but that’s one death too many.
To avoid this tragedy from happening to you, “Look Before You Lock.” Get in the habit of always looking inside your vehicle before you lock the doors.
It may help if you place personal items like your laptop, purse, or employee badge in the back seat, or place something of your child’s, as a reminder, in the front seat, like a stuffed animal or diaper bag.
With today’s technology, some vehicles have warning systems you can enable that remind you to look in your back seat before getting out of the car. There are also car seats available with built-in devices to alert caregivers of children in the backseat.
And if you see a child alone in a car and in distress, don’t immediately look for the caregiver. First get them out of the vehicle and call 911. You can help locate the parent or caregiver after the child is out of danger.
Additionally, when your car is parked and empty, locking your doors and trunk can ensure a child doesn’t accidentally get inside and lock himself or herself in. It is also a great deterrent to vehicle burglars.
The bottom line is that it’s never safe to leave your child alone in a car – even if it’s for a second. What you may think is just a second, could be a tragic second too long.
- Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff