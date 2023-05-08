A thin-skinned man
By David Dunn-Rankin

Disney criticized Governor DeSantis and the Republican state legislature when the Republicans chose to enact the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Ron DeSantis, in retribution, had our state government take over the Disney special taxing district.

The plan was for Ron DeSantis’s hand-picked board to torture Disney for decades. Punishment for Disney exercising our basic American right – free speech.

