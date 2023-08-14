70 Years of Empowering Entrepreneurs: Celebrating the SBA’s Legacy

Celebrating the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 70th anniversary is an important milestone for North Florida, as it recognizes the crucial role this agency plays in fueling the American dream of entrepreneurship. For seven decades, the SBA has been a driving force behind the success of small businesses in our region, providing them with the necessary resources and support to thrive.
In North Florida, the SBA’s impact has been profound, supporting numerous businesses with capital, business training, federal contract support, and disaster assistance. Local success stories, such as Popcorn Junkie LLC, Advent Services LLC, Blue Bamboo Canton Bistro & Bar can attribute their success to the assistance they received from the SBA. To mark the SBA’s 70th anniversary, the agency is honoring legacy businesses nationwide; the legacy business recognized by the SBA’s North Florida District is Engineering and Computer Simulations Inc. (ECS) located in Orlando, FL. ECS is a 26-year-old company that integrates effective training with advanced technologies to deliver innovative training solutions that enhance the performance of US military where they are in the world.
The origins of the SBA can be traced back to the challenges posed by the Great Depression and World War II. Its formal establishment on July 30, 1953, under President Dwight Eisenhower’s Small Business Act, marked the beginning of its mission to aid, counsel, assist, and protect the interests of small business concerns. It was also tasked with ensuring that small businesses received a fair share of government contracts and surplus property sales. Throughout its existence, the SBA has been instrumental in connecting entrepreneurs to funding, counseling, and mentorship, enabling them to succeed in their ventures. Additionally, the agency has facilitated access to federal contracts and offered low-interest loans to businesses and homeowners affected by disasters. Since 1953, the SBA has approved an estimated $2 trillion in non-disaster related small business lending and provided valuable training and counseling to nearly three million entrepreneurs. During the challenging times of the pandemic, the SBA played a crucial role by disbursing over $1.3 trillion in disaster economic aid to 13 million businesses nationwide.
Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities in North Florida, driving innovation and job creation. They play an essential role in shaping the character of our neighborhoods, sponsoring local events, and contributing to the welfare of our society. During times of hardship, it is often our small business owners who step up to meet the needs of their fellow community members.
As we celebrate the SBA’s 70th anniversary, let us reflect on the agency’s mission and its lasting legacy of empowering the American dream. SBA has always strived to be a vital champion of small businesses, contributing to the growth and prosperity of our region. Reach out to us via our website, www.sba.gov, to find out what the SBA can offer your business. Happy Birthday, SBA!