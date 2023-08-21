Beware of jugging: Odd name, serious crime

There is a growing national trend of a crime that is often referred to as “jugging.”
It’s an odd name, and nobody seems to know why it is called that, but it is something that people need to be aware of. It’s a form of robbery, and it can be very dangerous to victims.
The criminals who commit jugging typically target victims from outside of banks, but they don’t strike until you leave the area.
What these criminals do is target potential victims who leave a bank with a bank envelope or a bank bag, then they follow that person to another area.
The criminal may strike when their target drives and parks at another location, leaving the money unattended in their vehicle. Or the criminal could follow the victim to their next destination and strike as the victim is getting out of their vehicle. It can happen quickly, and if the criminal is good at what he or she does, you may not even see it coming.
So far, we’re not seeing this type of crime occurring in Polk County but being aware of this crime and taking precaution against it can help prevent it from being a problem here.
When entering a bank, look around for suspicious vehicles with dark tinted windows, or suspicious people who are sitting in a parked car watching people.
Before you exit a bank, secure your money and try to conceal any bank bags.
And when you leave a bank parking lot, make sure nobody is watching you or following you. If you feel unsafe at any time, please dial 911 and ask for help.
Playing it safe can help you stay safe.