Reader S. writes, “Your column on Abortion - Maaaan, you will get bombarded from all sides on this issue. Abortion is nothing less than “murder.”

What difference does it make ending an unborn life after 2, 3, 5, 12, 15, 25, weeks. You are still killing the unborn who have no way to fight for their life. “You are talking about poverty and other stupid reasons, I may add, for killing the unborn. Murder is a murder is a murder, no matter how you slice it. This is not an opinion, it’s a fact. Why can’t women, if they do not want to get pregnant, just keep their knees together. Make sure that they take necessary precautions before they have sex.

